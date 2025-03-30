KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has implemented comprehensive preparatory measures to ensure a stable electricity supply and uninterrupted consumer comfort, across Peninsular Malaysia, throughout the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

TNB chief distribution network officer Mahathir Nor Ismail said that as an initial measure, TNB has undertaken several projects to upgrade the electricity supply network, nationwide. Additionally, 271 mobile generators have been strategically placed, as part of its contingency plans.

“More than 10,000 TNB personnel will be on 24-hour standby, from two days before Syawal until the third day of Aidilfitri, to ensure a stable electricity supply,” he said.

“TNB’s technical team will closely monitor the situation, and take swift action to restore supply in the event of disruptions, ensuring that the joy of Aidilfitri celebrations remains uninterrupted in our customers’ homes,” he said, in a statement, today.

Mahathir also advised the public to prioritise safety when leaving home for their hometowns, and during Aidilfitri open houses.

“Before heading back to their hometowns, users should switch off the main power supply and unplug unused electrical appliances. Additionally, avoid overloading sockets with too many devices, adapters, or extension cables,” he said.

For further information or inquiries, the public can contact TNB via TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454, or through its official social media platforms. — Bernama