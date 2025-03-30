GEORGE TOWN, March 30 — Penang remains committed to promoting Islamic development, including through the construction of mosques, suraus, religious schools and tahfiz institutions, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message today, he said efforts to strengthen Islamic education, such as upgrading religious schools and tahfiz institutions, will continue, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of progress and shared prosperity, in line with the Islamic Development Agenda 2030 and the Penang2030 Vision.

Previously, Chow said that the state government had allocated RM10.22 million this year for the development and maintenance of mosques and suraus and RM14.2 million for enhancing Islamic education, including improving religious schools and tahfiz institutions.

Chow hoped that this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations would further strengthen bonds of brotherhood and unity within the community, fostering harmony and mutual respect.

“The tradition of visiting one another and exchanging gifts as a token of remembrance remains widely practised, reflecting the growing spirit of love and appreciation for diversity. These noble values shape our humanity and must be preserved,” he said. — Bernama