SIBU, March 30 — An express boat passenger went missing after falling overboard at the estuary of Sungai Paloh, Tanjung Manis, approximately 104 kilometres from here yesterday afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the victim, identified as Awang Indera Awang Mahmud, 45, was reported to have fallen from the express boat at around 1.20 pm.

“Upon receiving a call regarding the incident at 5.44 pm, an operational deployment team from the Tanjung Manis Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the location, which is 25 kilometres away,” the department said in a statement late this evening.

The department added that the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim will be conducted tomorrow due to poor visibility at night. — Bernama