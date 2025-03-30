KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A man was remanded for six days from yesterday following an incident in which his wife fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in Cheng, Melaka on Friday.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested at Batang 3 Police Station at 12:30pm yesterday.

“The incident occurred at around 8am when the 35-year-old victim reportedly fell from the balcony following an argument with her husband.

“A neighbour, who heard a loud thud, found the victim lying in a pool of blood and called emergency services at 8:55am,” he was quoted as saying.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries, is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

“We are tracking down witnesses to assist in the investigation. The suspect has been remanded for further questioning,” he added.

*If you are experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7).