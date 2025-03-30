KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will undertake a humanitarian mission to Myanmar in the coming days following the deadly earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday that killed over 1,600.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry said the visit will serve to express Malaysia’s compassion and solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

The visit will coordinate additional assistance, taking into account on-the-ground needs, the statement read.

Media reports that the death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar has risen to over 1,600, with more than 3,400 others injured.

On Sunday, Malaysia, as Asean Chair for 2025, convened the Special Emergency Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Aftermath of Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, via video conference.

Mohamad chaired the meeting via video conference which was attended by Asean Foreign Ministers or their representatives. Also present were Asean secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Foreign Minister of Timor Leste, who participated as observers

In his opening remarks, Mohamad conveyed Malaysia’s deepest condolences and reaffirmed Asean’s collective commitment to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to both the affected countries.

Mohamad said Asean will work closely with Myanmar and Thailand to support relief efforts, based on the priorities identified.

“Asean must also call upon our international partners and the global community to stand with us in this time of crisis. We welcome all forms of assistance that can help alleviate suffering and accelerate recovery efforts.

“We urge the international community to work closely with the relevant Asean mechanisms, particularly the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), to ensure that aid is delivered effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad welcomed Asean’s swift response through the AHA Centre in supporting immediate relief efforts.

“Trauma relief supplies from our logistics hubs are already being dispatched to Myanmar, and we will continue to assess and respond to urgent needs on the ground,” he said.

He also emphasised the readiness of the Asean Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) for immediate deployment, as Asean continues to monitor the situation and scale up its response.

Mohamad added that Malaysia’s commitment to providing assistance is further demonstrated by the rapid deployment of national resources.

Earlier today, two Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) aircraft departed for Naypyidaw carrying 50 personnel from the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and essential equipment to support search and rescue operations.

During Sunday’s meeting, Mohamad called for all parties in Myanmar to cease hostilities and violence so as to ensure that humanitarian assistance may be effectively delivered and to also ensure the safety of the humanitarian personnel. This was supported by the other Foreign Ministers.

“In the interest of the people of Myanmar, I urge all parties in Myanmar to come together and work hand-in-hand to focus on recovery and rebuilding.

“I also call on all parties in Myanmar to work with the Asean Chair and other Member States towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Myanmar. The Asean family will firmly stand and work with you towards this end,” he said. — Bernama