KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malaysia will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, announced today.

The declaration was made in accordance with the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and with the consent of the Malay Rulers.

The announcement confirms the date of the Islamic festival, which marks the end of Ramadan, for all states in the country.