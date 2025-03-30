KOTA BARU, March 30 — The Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang has been experiencing heavy congestion since early this morning as travellers from Thailand and Malaysia return home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) Rantau Panjang commander Siti Khadijah Hamzah said the congestion is expected to continue until the night before the celebration.

“The number of Thai nationals crossing the border reached 18,934 from March 23 until yesterday, causing significant congestion at the border checkpoint,” she told Bernama today.

“Since 7.30am, visitors have been queuing in long lines, at times stretching nearly four kilometres from the entry point.

“This situation has forced authorities to increase security measures and speed up inspections to facilitate movement,” she said.

Several Thai nationals shared their excitement about returning home despite the congestion.

Jirawat Somchai, 35, who works in Kuala Lumpur, said he only gets to return home once a year and is used to the heavy traffic at the border.

“Every year, it’s always this crowded, but I’m still excited because I finally get to see my family,” he said while carrying two large suitcases filled with gifts for his family in Pattani.

Another traveller, Nuanthip Saensuk, 28, said she and her friends were willing to endure the long wait to ensure they could cross the border before nightfall.

“If we arrive late, more people will be here, and the journey will take even longer. We’ve been here since this morning, but we still haven’t made it through,” she said.

A Bernama survey at the scene at 4pm found a bustling atmosphere at ICQS Rantau Panjang, with a continuous flow of vehicles entering and exiting.

In the pedestrian lane, travellers queued patiently under the hot sun, waiting for their turn at the checkpoint. Some stood for long periods, while others sat on their large suitcases stacked around them.

Children were seen running between groups of adults as their parents tried to keep them close amid the growing crowd.

New arrivals displayed signs of exhaustion from their long journeys, but their determination to return home for Raya outweighed the fatigue.

To ease delays and ensure a smooth crossing process, authorities activated additional operations, extended border hours, and opened more counters.