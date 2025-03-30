KUCHING, March 30 — Three local men, aged 39, 41 and 43 were arrested after attempting to flee from a police chase in Green Road during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa, in a statement today, said the incident occurred at around 3.20am.

He stated that a patrol squad had attempted to stop two suspicious vehicles — a red four-wheel drive (4WD) and a red sedan – in Green Road during a crime prevention patrol.

“The 4WD fled the scene, leading to a police chase that ended in a nearby residential area.

“The driver of the 4WD attempted to ram the patrol vehicle with three police officers inside, prompting one of the officers to fire a shot at the vehicle, causing it to crash,” he said, adding that the gunshot had hit the 41-year-old suspect.

Merbin said the suspect is receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.

He noted that all the suspects were tested positive for drugs, and two of them had prior drug-related criminal records.

The police seized the 4WD and tools believed to be used for criminal purposes.

Following the arrest of the three men, Merbin said the police are now on the lookout for the red sedan.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine; along with Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which carries a a jail sentence of up to two years and whipping if convicted.

He urged the public to provide information by contacting Kuching District Police Headquarters at 082-244444 or senior investigating officer ASP Chris Olsen Ramlee at 013-8607572. — The Borneo Post