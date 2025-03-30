KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — All parties are urged to stop and always be mindful of making comments or expressing views that may lead to tension and disrupt the harmony of the country’s multi-racial society.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul said every opinion must be based on facts first and not be made arbitrarily as this will only “pour oil on the burning fire”.

“If this is how we act, it’s extremely dangerous. That’s why, be fair to yourself and society. You get the facts right first,” he said.

He told reporters this at the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (PRESMA) Rice Assistance Programme to 3,333 asnaf (tithe recipients) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Maahad Tahfiz Al-Faridiyah in Taman Seri Rampai, Setapak here today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and PRESMA president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan. — Bernama