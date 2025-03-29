PAPAR, March 29 — The Member of Parliament here, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, is considering legal actions against the authors of the “mesej layang” (anonymous messages) that alleged his involvement in a mineral corruption scandal, as well as those spreading them.

Armizan, who is also domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) minister, however said that the “mesej layang” did not have any verifiable sources or identities, and the so-called authors appeared as fictitious characters that were created, including an alleged investigative journalist and a so-called “Datuk Z”.

Armizan said that unverified claims made have been widely circulated on unofficial platforms, including fake social media accounts.

“I call upon those involved to come forward. If they believe they are on the side of truth, they should have the courage to reveal their identities. Who is this ‘Datuk Z’? I would very much like to meet him, as well as the so-called investigative journalist,” he said to the media at the Papar Parliamentary Level 2025 Ihya Ramadhan at the Dewan Datuk Salleh Sulong yesterday.

“Do not make accusations while hiding. Show yourself if you really have principles. If I have truly committed any wrongdoing, then provide the evidence and face the consequences accordingly. However, I strongly deny these allegations, which are nothing more than slander,” said Armizan.

He further added that if those making these claims truly stand by their accusations, he will take legal action against them.

“I cannot sue a ‘hantu raya’ (a ghost); there must be an identifiable person for me to initiate legal action. In that setting, if they claim it is not slander, they will have the opportunity to present evidence linking me to the alleged corruption,” he said.

“Unfortunately, for people like these, slandering during Ramadan is not right. But they do not care, so the best platform to address this is the court,” he said.

Armizan also said that he plans to take legal action against those who share the unverified claim, such as the former Papar parliamentarian, Ahmad Hassan (Warisan), Umno Sabah’s Jeffery Nor Mohamed and Calvin Chong (Warisan).

“I refer to the media statements made by Jeffery No Mohamed on March 26, 2025 and Calvin Chong (the assemblyman who defected to Warisan) on 27 March 2025. They have become the mouthpiece for allegations contained in an anonymous and unsourced message, which was deliberately spread through fake social media accounts. The message accuses me of being involved in a corruption scandal related to minerals in Sabah,” said Armizan.

“I ask these two individuals, along with Ahmad Hassan, who contributed to spreading the ‘mesej layang’, to help me identify the source of the allegation. Please bring the investigative reporter (X7) forward and have Datuk Z emerge from the unseen world to reveal all the evidence they claim to have — if these figures truly exist.

“If Jeffery, Calvin and Ahmad fail to find them, I challenge the trio to issue a follow-up statement explicitly stating that I was involved in corruption.”

“Say it out loud, without ‘ayat berlapik’ (indirect statements).”

He said that he has directed his lawyer to write officially to the three of them to obtain their cooperation and provide an explanation if their actions suggest that they align with the ‘mesej layang’ claiming he was involved in the corruption scandal.

“As individuals who call themselves leaders, they must take responsibility for every statement they make and not capitalise on slander to shape political perceptions. This is the true symbol of self-integrity,” said Armizan.

He also re-iterated that he categorically denied the allegations that have been raised, as they are nothing but slander.

“I hope that Jeffrey, Calvin, Ahmad and anyone else can assist me in identifying those responsible so that I may confront them in court. With a credible source, I can initiate a defamation lawsuit, and they must present all evidence (if any) to substantiate their accusations,” he said.

“Do not throw stones and hide your hands. Have the courage to come forward, take responsibility for your claims, and let us meet in court,” he said.

Armizan also explained that he was perplexed as to how his involvement in a meeting at the PT Bayan Resources headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 16, 2023, has been turned into a tool for slander.

“It was an official meeting between the management teams of both parties — Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd (SMM), a subsidiary of the Sabah State Government, and PT Bayan, a publicly listed company and one of Indonesia’s largest taxpayers — not a gathering of mineral cartel companies with no track record.

“It was a mission to assess a genuine and high-impact investment proposal, similar to their successful investments in Indonesia, which also employ many Malaysian professionals. Following this meeting, the SMM management team, which was accompanied by its technical team, was responsible for reporting to the SMM Board of Directors. The two widely circulated photographs clearly depict the presence of both management teams, leaving no room for claims of a secret meeting.

“At the time, my involvement was in my capacity as a Board Member of SMM. I believe the writer of the ‘mesej layang’ did not obtain accurate information from the so-called ‘internal sources’ mentioned in it, further reflecting a questionable level of competence and integrity,” he said.

Armizan went on to say that he took full responsibility for all his actions, based on the trust placed in him, and he expected all parties to uphold the same principle.

“Sabah cannot be developed on a foundation of slander but rather through sound ideas and strong commitment to driving the state’s development agenda. Sabah cannot be led by those who are bankrupt of ideas and direction, who seek public support through sentiments and perceptions rooted in slander and insults — pointing fingers at others without reflecting on their own track record,” he reminded.

“Sabah, the state we love, cannot be built on a foundation of slander. Sabah must not be governed by those who lack ideas and rely solely on sentiments and falsehoods to gain public support,” he added.

“This is an irresponsible act.”

Armizan also said that police reports had been lodged at the IPD Papar and IPD Kota Kinabalu by the Papar parliamentary office and by the PGRS Youth.

“I will await the outcome of the police investigation. However, if no action is taken against him for spreading unverified information, I will personally initiate legal proceedings for defamation,” he said.

He added that now, the most important matter is identifying the person who created these false claims.

“I call upon Celvin, Jeffrey, Ahmad Hassan, and anyone else involved, including the relevant authorities, to assist in this process. With today’s advanced technology, it is impossible that no means exist to trace these individuals. If they do not come forward, I will continue to pursue them because the best platform for justice is the court,” he said.

Armizan was also asked if he suspected anyone and he replied, “Regarding possible suspects, I have some ideas.” — The Borneo Post