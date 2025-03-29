SIBU, March 29 — A worker of a wiring company who was thrown off a boat in an incident in the Batang Igan River near Bungan Kecil in Mukah, about 160 kilometres from here last Wednesday, was found drowned yesterday.

A statement issued by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the body of Saffuan Zaffarin, 30, was found at 7.36 pm.

“The body, found about one kilometre from where he was reported to have fallen, was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

In the 2 pm incident last Wednesday, Saffuan was believed to have been thrown off into the river when the boat he was riding in hit a driftwood while passing through the Bungan Kecil area, Batang Igan. — Bernama