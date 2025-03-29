



KUCHING, March 29 — The Sarawak Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected 11 new rabies cases in March, with multiple bite incidents involving stray and free-roaming pet dogs across Kuching, Padawan and Bau districts.

Sarawak Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, said the affected locations include Kampung Sejijak, Batu Kawa, Kampung Surih Stapok, MJC Factory Batu Kawa, Jalan Stephen Yong, Jalan Penrissen Padawan, Jalan Sebuku Buso, Pekan Paku Bau, Jalan Bau Lama, Kampung Nyabut Trombol, Taman Hillside Matang and Taman Desa Sejijak.

“Following these detections, the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) has mandated all pet owners within a one-kilometre radius of the infected areas to vaccinate their pets immediately.

“The public is reminded that failure to comply with anti-rabies vaccination requirements is an offence under the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance (VPHO) 1999, punishable by a fine of up to RM2,500,” he said in the statement here today.

Dr Rundi said that to curb the spread of rabies, DVSS will hold a free rabies vaccination, dog licensing and microchipping event at Dewan Masyarakat, Jalan Padungan on April 12 and Balai Raya Desa Wira on April 26 from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

“Pet owners must also apply for a dog licence and microchip their pets through their respective local councils.

“Failure to obtain a licence is an offence under Section 3 of the Dog Licensing and Control By-laws 2018, punishable by a fine of up to RM5,000. Pet dumping is also an offence under Section 73 of the VPHO 1999, carrying a fine of up to RM2,000,” he added.

He said state Health Department data indicates that the cumulative number of human rabies cases in Sarawak since July 2017 remains at 83, with 76 fatalities. No deaths have been reported in this year so far.