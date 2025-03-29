KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Traffic congestion has been reported on several major highways as more people start heading back to their hometowns ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

As of 4.30pm, there has been a noticeable rise in outbound traffic from the capital, with slow-moving conditions reported on both directions of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) for routes E1 and E2, as well as the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK).

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic on PLUS E1 heading north is slow-moving from Sungkai to Bidor, Tapah to Gopeng, Sungai Perak to Taiping, Perai to Bukit Mertajam, and Bukit Tagar to Tanjung Malim.

“For the PLUS E2 heading south, traffic is getting heavier from Nilai to the Seremban R&R, Seremban to Senawang, and Simpang Ampat to Ayer Keroh.

“On the East Coast Expressway 2, traffic is slow-moving in Kuala Terengganu, while on the KLK Expressway, congestion persists from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Bentong,” the spokesman told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the official PLUS Traffic X account reported an accident on the PLUS E2 at KM 273.1 northbound, from Bandar Ainsdale to Bandar Baru Nilai, causing the right lane to be blocked and further slowing traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and stay updated on the latest traffic conditions via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, the X account @plustrafik, the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752, or the X account @llmtrafik. — Bernama