KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a video of him assaulting an elderly man with a motorcycle helmet went viral.

The attack, which took place in Cheng, Melaka, last Thursday, left the victim collapsed on the ground.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, said police were alerted to the 17-second video on Facebook today, showing a brawl at the entrance of Taman Cheng Utama.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred on March 27, likely triggered by a road dispute that escalated into a physical altercation,” he said in a statement.

He added that the 52-year-old victim has given his statement at the Melaka Tengah District Police Headquarters (IPD) and sought medical treatment at Melaka Hospital.

The suspect remains in custody as police work to seize the motorcycle, helmet, and clothing worn during the incident for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon or dangerous object.

Patit also called on anyone with information to assist in the investigation by contacting IPD Melaka Tengah or the nearest police station.