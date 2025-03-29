JOHOR BARU, March 29 — A coalition networking of government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) known as GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara or GDRN (GLC For the Rakyat and the Nation) today announced post-flood assistance of RM1.2 million for those affected by the floods in Johor.

Yayasan Hasanah trustee and managing director Siti Kamariah Ahmad Subki said the assistance would be in the form of 3,850 family kits containing electrical appliances and food supplies to help affected families recover and prepare for Aidilfitri.

She said the foundation, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) would distribute the kits to victims affected by the floods in Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Batu Pahat.

The initiative, she said, was the result of a collaboration involving 11 organisations such as CIMB Islamic; Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Diperbankan (KWAP); Lembaga Tabung Haji; Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd; Maybank Group; Permodalan Nasional Bhd; RHB Bank; Yayasan Hasanah; Yayasan Petronas; Yayasan Sime Darby and Yayasan TM.

“Hasanah Foundation and Yayasan TM, which are the secretariats of GDRN, hope that the donation will provide relief to the affected families and provide them with the necessary stuff to celebrate Aidilfitri.

“This collaboration between GLC and GLIC reflects a shared commitment to supporting communities in need, as well as a sign of solidarity, concern, and commitment to community recovery efforts,” she said in a statement today.

She said that as of March 17, GDRN had contributed RM23.9 million to help communities affected by the recent floods in the country. — Bernama