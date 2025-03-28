KUALA SELANGOR, March 28 – The management of a branch of Muslim-owned fried chicken franchise has reiterated its apology after an error in the Maghrib azan announcement on March 17 led to some customers breaking their fast earlier than the designated time.

On Facebook, the Puncak Alam branch of Darsa Fried Chicken said it took full responsibility and urged Muslims affected to make up for the fast, called qadha’, in accordance with religious obligations.

“The Maghrib azan was announced at 7:26pm, whereas the actual Maghrib time for the Kuala Selangor area was at 7:29pm, as per the official reference from Jakim,” it said, referring to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department.

“We acknowledge that this error caused some of our customers to break their fast earlier than the designated time.”

The statement was issued on March 18, but was reshared yesterday.

To prevent a recurrence, the management said corrective measures have been implemented, including aligning the azan, or call to prayer, timing with the official prayer schedule.

The franchise also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a better experience for customers and expressed regret over any inconvenience caused.

The response came after customers of the Puncak Alam branch reportedly expressed their disappointment on social media after accidentally breaking their fast earlier than the designated time.



