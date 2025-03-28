JOHOR BARU, March 28 — About 2,000 police personnel in Johor will be on duty statewide for this year’s Op Selamat campaign, held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which begins tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the six-day operation, running until April 3, will involve 251 officers and 1,747 personnel deployed across all departments in the state.

He said 63 officers and 508 personnel will specifically focus on traffic enforcement during the campaign.

“The latest Op Selamat will focus on two main objectives: minimising road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow throughout the festive season.

“With that, the state police will carry out traffic enforcement duties targeting six main offences, such as exceeding the speed limit, driving in the emergency lane, and overtaking on double lanes.

“The enforcement will also focus on traffic offences such as queue-cutting, disobeying traffic lights, and using communication devices while driving,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Kumar officiated the Johor police road safety advocacy programme, held in collaboration with the state’s Social Security Organisation (Socso) as part of Op Selamat 24, in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, at the Perling Toll Plaza.

Other participating agencies included the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and highway concessionaire PLUS Berhad.

Kumar added that to ensure smooth traffic flow, the state police traffic and enforcement department also conducted a separate operation, Op Lancar, last Sunday.

He said key focus areas included Johor’s two main land border routes: the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Baru and the Abu Bakar Sports Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

“In addition to traffic matters, the state police will also focus on preventing house break-ins, with 404 patrol car personnel and 286 motorcycle patrol unit officers on duty,” he said.

In the previous Op Selamat held during Chinese New Year, Kumar noted that no crimes were recorded.

He urged the public to continue notifying the police of their holiday travel plans before heading to their hometowns.

The latest Op Selamat campaign involves 6,957 police personnel nationwide and will run from March 29 to April 3.