KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Finance Ministry has allocated RM1.9 billion to Prasarana Malaysia Bhd to buy 1,660 new diesel and electric buses in phases over a three-year period.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said 310 units will run on diesel, and will be the last batch to use that type of engine, while the rest will be electric vehicle (EV) buses.

“The 310 diesel-engined buses will be delivered from June this year and the delivery of 250 EV buses will start by the end of this year.

“Another more than 1,000 EV buses will be added in phases into the system and this will cost a total RM1.9 billion,” he said in a press conference at the launch of Prasarana’s RapidKL On-Demand open payment system today.

RapidKL On-Demand is Prasarana’s van feeder service and was previously known as Demand Response Team. It now operates 110 vans in 37 zones within the Klang Valley and Penang.

According to Amir Hamzah, the government has also allocated another RM55 million for the additional purchase of 320 vans. They are expected to operate in 101 zones by June this year.

“This is a part and parcel of the government’s commitment to strengthen public transport infrastructure. We want to make life better for the people.

“One of the key complaint (of public transportation) is first- and last-mile journeys. By adding RapidKL On-Demand, we widen the pickup points for passengers and make public transport more accessible,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the progress of the RON95 subsidy rationalisation plan, Amir Hamzah noted that the upcoming new subsidy mechanism involving 85 per cent of the population will be implemented using the MyKad system.

He explained that the implementation of RON95 subsidy rationalisation will use the same mechanism as the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), and is expected to benefit around 5.4 million people. He said there will be more details about this in the second half of this year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Prasarana president and group chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah were also present at the event. — Bernama