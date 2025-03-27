KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met with the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple’s committee in a sign of goodwill following the amicable resolution to a decade-long relocation dispute.

The prime minister initiated the meet after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Madani Mosque on the land owned by Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd — where the temple, set to be relocated, currently sits.

During the brief meet, temple committee chairman K Barthiban said Anwar gave his assurance that the federal government was committed to an amicable resolution on the ongoing matter.

“He said we should all come together as a family by living harmoniously and that the government looks after the interest of all.

“We are glad things worked out in the end,” he told Malay Mail, when met at the temple following the ceremony.

Anwar had attended the mosque groundbreaking ceremony after he previously confirmed the event was to proceed as scheduled, despite opposition from some quarters.

Police on guard between Dewi Sri Pathrakaliammam and Jakel Mall during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Madani Mosque here at Jalan Munshi Abdullah. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Heightened security was also observed around the temple perimeter, with only state news agency Bernama allowed to cover the event.

Malay Mail also observed several police officers deployed for crowd control and security along Jalan Munshi Abdullah to deter any form of commotion.

No untoward incidents were observed after the event concluded around 11.30am.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) previously confirmed that the temple will be relocated to another site agreeable to parties involved, following a proposal by landowner Jakel Trading to build a mosque on its land.

According to city officials, the new site will be roughly 50 metres away from the current one and that the temple will continue to operate until the relocation process begins.

Jakel Trading bought the plot in question from DBKL in 2014, allegedly without the temple management being informed of the matter.