SHAH ALAM, March 27 — An AirAsia flight bound for Shenzhen, China, had to make a turnback to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2) shortly after takeoff due to a reported engine fire.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department was alerted about the emergency landing at 10.37 pm and dispatched a Fire Rescue Tender vehicle with nine personnel to the scene.

He said that flight AK128, which departed at 9.59 pm carrying 171 passengers and crew, landed safely at KLIA 2 at 12.08 am, with the fire already extinguished.

“The operations officer reported that the Airbus A320-216 suffered pneumatic ducting burst and the fire was contained by the onboard Halon system before landing,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that firefighters assisted in evacuating passengers and ensuring no further fire hazards.

The operation, led by the KLIA Fire and Rescue Station, also involved three personnel from the Airport Fire and Rescue Service. — Bernama