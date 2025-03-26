KAJANG, March 26 — Selangor police will deploy 717 personnel, including 71 officers, to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said 49 traffic police cars and 87 motorcycle patrol units will conduct patrols in the 18 locations expected to experience traffic congestion during the festival.

They include the KL-Karak Expressway, Gombak Toll Plaza, Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan, Jalan Kuala Selangor-Rawang and the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza.

“We expect 1.6 million vehicles will enter and exit the state,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the road safety campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Kajang-Seremban Highway’s Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza here yesterday.

Also present were Selangor Road Transport Department director Azrin Borhan.

Meanwhile, Hussein said that police had almost completed their investigation into the armed heist of a gold shop in Kota Damansara on Saturday (March 22).

He said police have recorded the statements of 12 people, including the witnesses and the suspect involved, who was an auxiliary policeman employed by a utility company.

Previously, police had arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of fleeing with seven trays of jewellery, with the losses estimated at RM2 million. — Bernama