SHAH ALAM, March 26 — About 76,000 pigs infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) in 57 farms around Kuala Langat and Sepang have been disposed of by the Selangor Veterinary Services Department (DVS) last week.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco Datuk Izham Hashim said the work of disposing of the livestock was also completed earlier than the expected date of March 31.

“There are 115 pig farms in the two districts, including one illegal farm. DVS has conducted investigations at all the sites and a total of 57 farms were detected positive for ASF while the rest were negative,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor State Secretariat Building here today.

Meanwhile, Izham said a total of 68 pigs and 9,405.7 kilograms of pig carcasses had been seized by DVS Selangor for various offences including moving and taking the animals out of the farm.

He said seven investigation papers under Section 34 and Section 36 of the Animals Act 1953 had been opened and would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office in the near future for further action.

Izham said his party had also prepared a policy paper on the management of the animal farm which is currently in the process of obtaining approval from the State Executive Council (MMKN), among others to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

In another development, Izham, who is also the Pandan Indah State Assemblyman, said a total of 700 cows and 1,000 goats would be distributed in conjunction with the ‘Program Sumbangan Korban Negeri Selangor’ (PSKNS) 2025 for the Aidiladha celebration with an allocation of RM6 million. — Bernama