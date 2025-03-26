KOTA KINABALU, March 26 – Sabah Umno has reportedly ruled out the possibility of Datuk Shahelmey Yahya contesting under Barisan Nasional (BN) for the Tanjung Keramat seat in the upcoming state election.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin was reportedly saying that the Putatan MP was never in contention, after Shahelmey downplayed the finality of Sabah BN’s decision to field Putatan Umno chief Jeffrey Nor Mohamed’s candidacy instead.

“Sabah Umno and BN have never even considered fielding him as a candidate,” Bung Moktar was quoted telling Free Malaysia Today, referring to Shahelmey.

“There’s no need for him to entertain high ambitions,” he said, adding that Umno had no room for disloyal members.

Shahelmey was previously reported dismissing Jefrrey’s candidacy, saying any official appointment would come from the BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He also hinted that he may contest under a different party, but will finalise the issue later.

In response, Bung Moktar said Umno is ready to face Shahelmey if he chooses another ticket for the state election.

“If he wants to contest under another party, by all means. Umno is prepared to take him on anytime,” he reportedly said.

Shahelmey, who is also Sabah deputy chief minister III and state works minister, won both Tanjung Keramat and Putatan seats as a BN candidate in previous elections.

He was however suspended from in January 2023 after opposing the party’s move to withdraw from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.



