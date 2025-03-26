KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has denied claims by preacher Firdaus Wong that the government provided RM2 million in compensation to the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple at Jalan Munshi Abdullah.

“This allegation is completely untrue and baseless,” she said in a statement.

As reported by Malaysiakini today, she urged all parties to avoid inciting religious or racial sentiments based on misinformation.

Zaliha clarified that the government had neither promised nor approved any compensation for the temple.

“In fact, there is no agreement or any other ‘deal’ aside from the resolution that I officially announced yesterday,” she was quoted as saying.

Zaliha stressed that the resolution was reached through harmonious discussions among all involved parties.

“Most importantly, the construction of the mosque, which had been delayed since 2020 on privately owned land, can now proceed as planned, while the temple management has agreed to relocate to an identified alternative site,” she said.

She also noted that this case should not set a precedent for future disputes.

“It is a specific resolution to this particular issue, handled wisely in accordance with legal provisions and with due consideration for the sensitivities of all parties involved,” she said.

Zaliha called for an end to the controversy, warning against the spread of inaccurate information that could threaten national harmony.