KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Police have been urged to conduct an immediate investigation into a viral video of a Dayak female saleswoman allegedly being threatened and scolded by a man, including involving racist words in an incident in Central i-City Shah Alam, recently.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said appropriate action should be taken against the perpetrators, while describing acts that are racist and uncivilised and even contrary to the principles of the Rukun Negara should be dealt with seriously.

“Incidents like this should not exist in the multi-racial and multi-religious society of this country. Every individual deserves to be respected regardless of their ethnic, religious, or social status. The Ministry of National Unity will not compromise on any form of insult against any race in the country,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Aaron also reminded all Malaysians to continue to maintain the harmony and unity of the country by respecting and understanding each other.

Earlier, a video recording with a caption claiming that a female saleswoman of Dayak descent was threatened and scolded by her customer, including racially, believed to be caused by a misunderstanding during a sales transaction. — Bernama