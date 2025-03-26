PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — The Communications Ministry said today that telecommunications companies (telcos) will be rolling out an additional 5GB Internet data to all prepaid and postpaid Malaysian users for the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the programme called Rahmah Rebate Incentive is expected to benefit some 45 million registered Malaysian accounts.

“The cost will be covered fully by the respective telco companies, and it will not be borne the government,” Fahmi told reporters during his weekly press conference at the ministry here.

The telcos will be announcing the details of the programme on their respective websites soon, he added.

Aidilftiri is expected to fall on March 31.