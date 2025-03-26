KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament, which concluded yesterday, saw the passing of two economy-related Bills within the 12-day session.

The Dewan Negara, which began its session on March 2, passed the Supplementary Supply Bill (2024) 2025 under the Ministry of Finance and the Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) Bill 2025 under the Ministry of Economy.

The Supplementary Supply Bill (2024) 2025, tabled by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, was passed on March 3 with a majority vote after being debated by 12 senators.

This Bill involves the withdrawal of up to RM20.19 billion from the Consolidated Fund for additional service expenditures.

The CCUS Bill 2025 was passed on the final day of the session following its third reading by Economic Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

The Bill aims to provide opportunities for investment expansion and bolster the national economy.

Other Bills approved include the Malaysian Media Council Bill 2024 (MMM 2024) and the Bernama (Amendment) Bill 2024 under the Ministry of Communications, as well as the YTAR Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025 under the Ministry of National Unity.

A highlight of this session was the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as finance minister, in the Dewan Negara for the second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 on March 20.

The prime minister also addressed additional questions from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa regarding the achievements and effectiveness of the boards of directors of government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and government-linked companies (GLCs), emphasising the importance of setting high standards of performance and integrity in investment operations and services.

In the Dewan Rakyat session that began on February 3, the House approved the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address and debated the Auditor-General’s Report 1/2025, along with several Bills.

On March 13, the Dewan Negara passed the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address with a majority, following a five-day debate starting from March 3.

This was followed by summing-up speeches from 28 involved ministries.

Meanwhile, nine Acts approved during the Third Meeting of the 15th Parliament, held from October 14 to December 12 last year, have received the Royal Assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

These include the Supply Act 2025 (Budget 2025) and the Finance Act 2024. Other Acts are the Measures for the Collection, Administration, and Enforcement of Tax Act 2024, the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) (No 2) Act 2024, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Act 2024, and the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Act 2024.

Three additional Acts that have received Royal Assent are the Water Services Industry (Amendment) Act 2024, the Penal Code (Amendment) (No 2) Act 2024, and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No 2) Act 2024.

The Dewan Rakyat sessions also included a briefing by the prime minister on petroleum activities in Sarawak involving Petronas and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), where the federal government acknowledged Sarawak’s aspirations to engage in the state’s oil industry.

On February 3, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim officiated the Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Parliament. — Bernama