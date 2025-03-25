SEREMBAN, March 25 — A housewife and a government retiree suffered a total loss of RM349,086 after being duped by scammers posing as police officers early this month.

Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the 54-year-old woman lost about RM186,000 while the 66-year-old pensioner lost RM163,000.

He said both victims lodged a separate police report on their loss at the Nilai Police Station yesterday.

According to their reports, they received a call from an unknown telephone number from someone claiming to be a police officer, who then told them that they were suspects in a money laundering and drug trafficking case, he said in a statement here today.

He said the victims were also told that arrest warrants had been issued in their names and then told to make online money transfers into the given bank accounts.

Both victims did as was instructed, where they made a total of nine transactions involving a total of RM349,086, into eight different bank accounts, he said.

He said the police had opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama