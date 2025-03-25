KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — In response to news that a group of Malaysian lawmakers has urged Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to intervene following Prudential Malaysia’s announcement of a medical insurance premium hike, the company issued a statement stating its commitment to BNM’s interim measures.

“Since the implementation of the BNM interim measures, we have been reaching out to policyholders in stages since March 18, 2025 with updated notifications, detailing the measures, with updated premium and insurance charges,” reads the statement.

“The measures include staggering premium adjustments and additional assistance for eligible policyholders.

“Medical cost inflation is a nationwide issue affecting all walks of life. The BNM Interim Measures is a joint commitment from the insurance and takaful industry to implement these adjustments responsibly and transparently.

“Our top priority is to ensure that our customers receive the support and clarity they need, and that they understand the options that are available to them with regards to their policy coverage.”