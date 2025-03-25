KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia must expedite the exploration and application of artificial intelligence (AI) by fostering innovation and adopting a comprehensive, cross-ministerial approach.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was among the key discussions in a meeting he chaired today on AI technology strategies and digital assets, which have the potential to drive more sustainable economic growth for the country.

“I emphasised that Malaysia has strong potential to be a leader in certain fields, particularly in Islamic digital assets and the halal industry. However, decisions on these matters must be made and implemented swiftly.

“Special attention must be given to cybersecurity threats while also building confidence among industries and institutions,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar believes that active collaboration among the Digital Ministry, the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission - through a dedicated platform - can ensure a more systematic and comprehensive approach.

He said such cooperation would further drive economic growth, keeping Malaysia competitive and effective on the global stage. — Bernama