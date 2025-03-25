KAJANG, March 25 — A total of 601 inmates from 34 prison institutions nationwide tasted freedom yesterday under the Ihsan MADANI Licensed Prisoner Release (PBSL) programme, in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Prisons Department’s Parole and Community Services Division director Zainah Pardi said that the released individuals were aged between 21 and 68, with four being women.

She said that most of the released inmates were convicted under the Dangerous Drugs Act, and this second chance was granted to prisoners demonstrating positive change during their incarceration.

“As with previous releases, those granted PBSL will be monitored by approximately 100 district parole officers, nationwide, to ensure they remain within designated areas throughout the supervision period.

“As Licensed Free Persons (OBB), they must comply with the stipulated conditions and not repeat past offences,” she told reporters during the PBSL Ihsan MADANI release programme at the Kajang Prison Complex, yesterday.

Zainah said to be eligible for PBSL, an inmate must be serving a sentence of fewer than three years, have undergone rehabilitation programmes, exhibit good behaviour, and be in good health.

She added that each individual’s PBSL monitoring period differs, based on their remaining sentence. The shortest period is 10 days, while the longest can extend up to two years.

“During the PBSL supervision period, employers are often interested in hiring these individuals. OBB must obtain prior approval from the prison for such employment.

“Some of them will be placed in private companies, and will receive at least the minimum wage set by the government,” she said.

She added that the highest number of PBSL releases in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year was from Kluang Prison, with 68 inmates, while the lowest was from Sungai Petani Prison, with just one prisoner.

Earlier, Zainah presented PBSL documents to 25 inmates at Kajang Prison, most of whom were accompanied by their families.

One of the recipients, identified only as Idris, expressed his gratitude for receiving PBSL, which allowed him to be released earlier than his original sentence completion date of June 4.

More rewarding still, the man, who was imprisoned for a drug offence, was offered a job at a restaurant in Putrajaya, which will also provide accommodation during his PBSL period.

“I am truly grateful to have been released in time for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and to have an employer willing to give someone like me a chance. I will not waste this second opportunity, and will do my best for my three children,” he said. — Bernama