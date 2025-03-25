KUANTAN, March 25 — The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa has urged the state government to take immediate and serious action to address coastal erosion in Pahang to safeguard the well-being and interests of the people.

His Highness expressed deep concern over the worsening erosion, particularly in the Padang Api-Api area along the Pekan-Nenasi road, where the situation has become increasingly critical.

“Based on my observation during a helicopter ride to Rompin, I captured images showing that about 300 acres of land have already been lost to sea erosion.

“The main road is now dangerously close to the coastline—it’s only a matter of time. If urgent action is not taken, there is a significant risk that the road could be swallowed by the sea within the next three to five years,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah when opening the new Kampung Marhum Mosque in Pekan which has been named the Saidina Uthman Ibnu Affan Mosque.

The speech had been uploaded on the Sultanate of Pahang’s official Facebook page.

Earlier in January, media reports highlighted severe coastal erosion at Sungai Lumpur in Kampung Jawa, Rompin, where high tides had exacerbated the problem, affecting over 50 nearby residents.

The affected community has urged the government to upgrade existing breakwaters, as they are no longer sufficient to prevent erosion during the Northeast Monsoon season and periods of high tides. — Bernama