GUA MUSANG, March 25 – The police have warned the public that heavy traffic is expected on Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis, the main entry route into Kelantan, as early as this Thursday despite holiday period only starting on the weekend.

Gua Musang District Police Chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, said the route would be the primary choice for travellers since Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing and Jalan Gua Musang-Tasik Kenyir have been closed due to sinkholes.

“We expect Kelantan to start receiving returning travellers this Thursday. As such, the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters has made thorough preparations with the assistance of external agencies.

“Collaborations have been established with the Road Transport Department, the Malaysia Volunteer Corps Department, the Civil Defence Force, and the Gua Musang District Council to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he was quoted saying by Kosmo!.

To ease congestion, he advised travellers to consider alternative routes such as the East Coast Expressway and the East-West Highway.

He also urged the public to remain patient while travelling during the festive season.

Sik said only 10 per cent of police personnel in the district would be allowed to take leave during Hari Raya to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety.

Bukit Aman previously said a total of 6,957 traffic personnel will be on duty during Op Selamat 24 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from March 29 to April 3.