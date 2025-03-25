JOHOR BARU, March 25 — Floods in three districts in Johor have fully subsided, reducing the number of evacuees in the state to 909 as of 4pm compared to 1,853 this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all evacuees in Johor Bahru, Kluang and Kota Tinggi were allowed to return home today after floodwaters receded and their residential areas were deemed safe.



“Meanwhile, 274 families remain at 10 temporary relief centres in two affected districts.“Batu Pahat recorded 617 evacuees from 191 families, while Pontian has 292 evacuees from 83 families,” he said in a statement today.Azmi added that weather conditions in nine districts of Johor are expected to be clear, except for Batu Pahat, which is forecast to be cloudy this afternoon. — Bernama