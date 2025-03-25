GEORGE TOWN, March 25 — A total of 2.6 million vehicles are anticipated to enter Penang in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri which is expected to be celebrated on Monday.

State deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said this number is based on estimates by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) involving vehicles passing through the North-South Expressway (PLUS) during the implementation of Op Selamat 24 from March 29 to April 3.

“Penang is located midway between Kedah and Perak and so on, which is why we expect this route to reach 2.6 million,” he said when met after the assembly ceremony in conjunction with the 218th Police Day Commemoration at the Penang police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

“Not only do the people of Penang use this highway to return to their hometowns, but also those from the neighbouring states”.

Mohd Alwi said 331 JSPT members will be on duty to carry out patrols and control duties throughout the implementation period of Op Selamat 24.

He said only 10 per cent of about 6,700 police officers and members of the Penang contingent have been allowed to take Aidilfitri leave while the rest will continue to work as usual.

He added that among police duties would be patrolling residential areas and villages, to ensure safety and public interest, including property, due to the absence of residents during the festive season. — Bernama