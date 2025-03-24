KOTA KINABALU, March 24 — The Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) has clarified that Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony did not apply for a royal pardon, contrary to what was reported by a local news portal.

Its Secretary-General, Willie Jude Junaidi, said that Peter had only filed for a review of the Court of Appeal’s decision, which upheld his conviction on March 4.

He added that the judicial review was filed last week, and the case management had been scheduled for the near future.

“The report by a local news portal quoting the State Assembly Speaker (Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya), as saying that Peter applied for a royal pardon is inaccurate.

“So far, Peter has only filed for a judicial review and has not reached the stage of seeking a royal pardon.

Many people have been asking me about this, and that is why clarification is necessary,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, on March 4, the Court of Appeal upheld Peter’s three-year prison sentence and a RM50,000 fine for falsifying documents related to a maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in 2014.

Willie further mentioned that the party has also sent a notice to the Sabah State Assembly Speaker regarding the judicial review application.

He said the notice was submitted within the 14 days stipulated by the Sabah State Assembly Speaker.



“We have submitted the notice to the State Assembly within the given timeframe, and it is now up to them to make a decision,” he said.

On March 5, Kadzim stated that Peter had 14 days to pursue legal avenues before his seat would be automatically vacated.

And on Saturday, the Speaker told reporters that the Sabah State Assembly is granting Peter’s legal team additional time to submit a final application regarding his Melalap seat before making a ruling on his position.

Kadzim confirmed that he has yet to receive any updates from Peter’s lawyers on whether they have officially filed a legal application within the 14-day window.

He said if the application is filed after the deadline, the seat is automatically vacated. — The Borneo Post