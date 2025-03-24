KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysia has extended its cooperation with China on the giant panda conservation programme, allowing the pandas to remain at Zoo Negara, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the extension had already been approved by the Cabinet, underscoring the government’s continued support for the initiative, which symbolises the strong diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China.

According to the agreement, any offspring born to the pandas will be returned to China.

“It is a symbol of friendship between Malaysia and China. It attracts visitors to Zoo Negara, which is why the government has been supportive of the initiative,” he told reporters after attending the Concorde Club meeting at Wisma Bernama today.

Giant pandas Fu Wa and Feng Yi, lent to Malaysia by China on May 21, 2014, subsequently gave birth to three cubs, namely Nuan Nuan on Aug 18, 2015; Yi Yi on Jan 14, 2018; and Sheng Yi on May 30, 2021.

The Concorde Club, an informal group of local and foreign journalists that meets monthly with Cabinet Ministers and policymakers, is headed by Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai.

Also present was Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

On the recycling rate in Malaysia, Nik Nazmi projected that the country’s rate would reach 40 per cent by the end of this year, up from the current 35 per cent.

“However, certain materials like plastics still have very low recycling rates. If we can increase these rates to align with global standards, or at least get as close as possible, we can ensure sufficient feedstock to meet industry demand,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said a comprehensive approach is needed to tackle this issue, particularly for plastics, which are challenging to recycle but should not be wasted given the industry’s expertise.

On weather forecasting, he said the government is working to improve its accuracy as a means to better respond to the impacts of climate change by using advanced computer systems and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“Currently, forecasts extend up to seven days. We aim to increase this to 14 days by incorporating AI technology.

“Hopefully, this will help us better adapt to the ongoing changes brought about by climate change. However, it remains a very dynamic issue,” he added. — Bernama