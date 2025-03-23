KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — A man suspected of making death threats against Muslim preacher Firdaus Wong over the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple has been arrested.

According to Sinar Harian, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja'afar said the person was arrested yesterday over the matter.

“I confirm that an arrest has been made in connection with this case, and a media statement will be issued," he was quoted as saying.

Wong, a disciple of Indian preacher Zakir Naik, reportedly lodged a police report claiming to have received death threats on Facebook following his statement on the temple construction issue.

The temple along Jalan Masjid India is at a centre of a controversy over its relocation to make way for a proposed mosque project.

Earlier today, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan said the 130-year-old temple was being falsely portrayed as illegal, over misinformation that it was previously relocated in 2008 to its current site.

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confirmed that the temple will be relocated to another site agreeable to parties involved.

Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd bought the plot in question from DBKL in 2014, allegedly without the temple management being informed of the matter.