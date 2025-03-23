JOHOR BAHRU, March 23 — Repair work on pot holes at about 800 hot spots that were damaged due to floods in Johor is expected to be completed within two days starting today.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said it involved the five affected districts, namely Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Kluang and Kulai with a total allocation of RM560,000.

“Most of the 500 hot spots are in the Johor Bahru district. Through the coordination meeting made, we will ensure that all these locations can be resolved within that period, which started at midnight last night,” he said at a press conference after inspecting the damaged roads on the Pasir Gudang Expressway here today.

He hoped that the weather conditions would be good to ensure that the repair work runs smoothly and according to the stipulated period.

“We pray for good weather, as Aidilfitri will be celebrated soon to facilitate road users,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fazli said repair work on the bridge link in Kampung Felda Air Tawar 1 which collapsed and damaged the structure of the Sungai Layau bridge in the Kota Tinggi district would begin once the solution measures were identified.

“Because these two locations involve rivers, we are afraid of strong currents, so we have to wait for the situation and take into account weather factors. The Public Works Department has looked at the area, so we will find a solution as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama