JOHOR BAHRU, March 23 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, visited and provided aid to several families affected by the floods in Taman Tampoi Indah here today.

According to a statement on Tunku Ismail's official Facebook page, Southern Volunteers have also been instructed to provide immediate assistance to flood victims and help clean up the affected areas.

During the visit, His Royal Highness also spent time meeting with volunteers cleaning up the compound of Masjid Taman Tampoi Indah. — Bernama