JOHOR BARU, March 23 — The Johor government will channel RM11.247 million in Special Financial Assistance for the fifth wave of the Northeast Monsoon Flood Disaster to 3,749 registered heads of household at temporary relief centres.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the aid is the result of cooperation between the state government, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the Johor Islamic Religious Council, Johor Housing Development Corporation and local authorities, with RM3,000 being channelled before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He added that the state government would also help affected Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar traders in identified areas.

“To help relieve their burdens, the state government is announcing RM500 in aid for every affected trader in the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) and Kota Tinggi District Council (MDKT) areas, benefitting 441 traders.

“Those receiving the aid include traders in Tebing Dato’ Onn bazaar (48 traders), Jalan Pandan Ria 3 bazaar (30 traders), Jalan Mata Kucing bazaar, Kampung Pasir (66 traders), Persiaran Dahlia bazaar (150 traders) and MDKT Aidilfitri bazaar (147 traders),” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

Onn Hafiz also said that the state government, through the MBJB, Iskandar Puteri City Council, Pasir Gudang City Council, Batu Pahat Municipal Council, Kluang Municipal Council, Kulai Municipal Council, Pontian Municipal Council, Simpang Renggam District Council and MDKT, agreed to provide exemptions on all charges except for rent for Aidilfitri bazaars and full exemption to all charges imposed by local authorities for Ramadan bazaars.

“This aid will help 9,839 traders at 180 locations in Johor. In addition, six mosques, 17 suraus and 43 educational institutions ... affected by floods will also receive aid for repairs from the state government,” he said.

Flood victims who did not register at relief shelters still had the opportunity to submit appeals for consideration for aid, he said, adding that appeals could be made at district offices at Johor Bahru, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Kluang and Batu Pahat until the end of April 2025.

He also expressed his sadness over the recent floods that affected 13,089 people from 3,749 families that resulted in the opening of 100 relief centres in six affected districts. — Bernama