KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has dismiss rumours that he and 13 Barisan Nasional (BN) federal lawmakers have withdrawn support for the National Unity Government.

The Bera MP, who is being investigated for corruption involving RM177 million in seizures, also reaffirmed his full commitment to the government and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This rumour has been circulating for some time, and at first, I chose to ignore it because it wasn’t true. However, it has continued to spread through writings and videos,” he told Sinar Harian in an interview.

“So today (Saturday), I feel compelled to respond. This claim is false. No one has left Umno or BN; instead, we remain in the government.”

Ismail Sabri suggested that the allegations were intended to damage his reputation and create division among BN MPs.

He also pointed out that BN’s continued support was evident, when all 30 of its MPs backed the government’s confidence motion.

“When the motion was first presented, all 30 BN MPs fully supported it, and we have consistently backed every piece of legislation brought forward.”

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Kadir previously denied any internal efforts to undermine the coalition’s unity.

Ismail Sabri also shared that his health is improving and thanked the public for their well wishes during Ramadan.

The ex-PM is a suspect in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into alleged abuse during his time in government, over which investigators have seized RM170 million in cash, 16kg of gold bullion, and frozen 13 bank accounts

He has already spent six days under questioning, which is expected to continue for several more days as he is being made to verify hundreds of documents related to the alleged abuse.

The MACC previously delayed the questioning due to Ismail’s hospitalisation, ostensibly for blood pressure issues.