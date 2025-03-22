MELAKA, March 22 — Police have denied claims that a woman was arrested for attempting to abduct a child at a shopping mall here last night.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, clarified that the woman was detained for attacking visitors at the mall.

He said police received a report from a housewife at 9.23pm regarding the incident.

“The 36-year-old complainant stated that an unknown woman had been following her and her children while they were at a shop in Dataran Pahlawan around 7.15pm.

“The 33-year-old suspect was seen talking to herself, shouting, and attempting to follow the complainant and her family up the mall’s escalator.

“In addition, the complainant alleged that the woman also kicked her, causing her to fall, after which a crowd gathered around them,” he was quoted as saying in a statement today.

Christopher said the suspect was initially detained by auxiliary police officers before being handed over to a patrol unit from the Melaka Tengah District Police Headquarters.

The woman was taken to Melaka Hospital for a medical examination before being referred to the Psychiatry Department. He stated that she remains hospitalised and is currently under observation.

BH reported a video of the incident went viral earlier, showing the woman being detained by two police officers while a man’s voice in the background claimed she had been arrested for attempting to abduct a child.