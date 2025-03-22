PETALING JAYA, March 22 — Police have launched an investigation after videos of a man allegedly engaging in lewd behaviour at Sunway University library went viral on social media.

Subang Jaya police received a report at 9.28pm yesterday regarding the widely circulated footage.

District police chief ACP Wan Azlan bin Wan Mamat said preliminary investigations suggest that the man, believed to be a student, was allegedly involved in an act resembling masturbation while watching content on a computer inside the library.

One of the videos shows the man’s actions, while another captures what appears to be the same person being escorted through the campus by a group of students.

The case is being investigated under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carry a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Police have urged the public to refrain from indecent acts in public spaces and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-7862 7222.