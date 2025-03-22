KULAI, March 22 — Six 5G telecommunication transmitter stations in Johor have been affected by floods in the state, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said five of the affected stations are in Johor Baru district, while one is in Pontian, national news agency Bernama reported.

“All these 5G transmitter stations were impacted due to power supply disruptions, but 4G services remain unaffected,” she said at a press conference after visiting the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Dewanraya Taman Senai Utama yesterday.

Teo said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has provided free Wi-Fi at PPS locations with a high number of evacuees in Sabah, Sarawak, and Johor.

In Johor, free Wi-Fi has been installed at two PPS locations, with two more to follow soon.

She also noted that about eight million early disaster warning SMS messages have been sent to users by telecommunication companies since November 2024.

Teo urged the public to stay vigilant and heed disaster warnings to prevent any untoward incidents.