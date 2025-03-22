KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, visited flood victims housed at two temporary relief centres in Johor today.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, Her Majesty spent time interacting with the victims and presenting her personal contributions to the affected residents at the Kampung Maju Jaya relief centre.

The centre, which was opened on Thursday (March 20), houses 313 flood evacuees from 74 families.

“The Queen then visited the Kampung Sinaran Batu relief centre, which is sheltering 43 flood victims from 110 families,” the post added.

Also present were Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani and his wife, Puan Sri Dr Noor Azizah Abdul Latif.

Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor (YRZSNJ), in collaboration with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, also donated personal hygiene kits and medical assistance to each family at the two centres. — Bernama