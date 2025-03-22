KLUANG, March 22 — Three pregnant women stranded by floodwaters in Kluang were airlifted to safety today, by a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Air Operations Unit (PGU) helicopter.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said that the three heavily pregnant women were from the Orang Asli community in Kampung Orang Asli Peroh, Kampung Orang Asli Sedohok, and Kampung Orang Asli Puchor in Kahang.

He added that the mercy mission, conducted by PDRM, involved two PGU pilots and two crew members. The operation commenced at 11 am and required three flights from the Southern Region Civil Defence Training Centre (Pulapas).

“The three women, who are between 36 and 38 weeks pregnant, have been taken to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK), in Kluang, for further medical examination, and to await delivery.

“This mercy flight operation, aimed at assisting flood victims stranded due to severed land routes, concluded at around 1 pm. It involved 30 personnel from PDRM (PGU and Kluang IPD), the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Kluang District Office, and the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA),” he told reporters, after the operation.

The two PDRM PGU pilots involved in the operation were ACP Faizul Muhammad, with Inspector Mohd Luqmanulhakim Mansor as his co-pilot, along with two flight crew members (air observers), Sergeant Major K S Jagjeet Kaur and Corporal Adeline Liu Yan Siu.

For one of the expectant mothers, Nur Haliza Rosli, 22, the successful evacuation from her home in Kampung Orang Asli Peroh was a great relief, as she had been deeply concerned about her unborn baby’s health if she were to give birth in the flood-affected area.

“This is the second time I’ve been pregnant during a flood. My first child, who is now three years old, was born at Mersing Hospital after I was placed at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS),” she shared.

“Happy and grateful... that’s all I can say after being safely evacuated from the flood-affected area, where we were completely cut off. Now, I just have to wait for the day to give birth, as I am already eight months pregnant,” she said.

Another expectant mother, Norhamisah Bonel, 33, from Kampung Orang Asli Sedohok, had been anxious about the rising floodwaters, which had not receded and made it difficult for her to attend routine prenatal check-ups.

“I feel relieved to have been rescued from the flooded area, and I’m grateful to know that I will now be placed in the hospital until I deliver my baby,” she said. — Bernama