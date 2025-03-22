KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG), which officially commenced full operations today, has been lauded for its state-of-the-art facilities, seamless services, and spacious, passenger-friendly design.

A check by Bernama found that most passengers arriving at the terminal welcomed its facilities, including easy access to the Gombak Light Rail Transit (LRT) system, ample parking spaces, and a strategic location.

For Nik Aliza Wan Mohd Mohayidin, 55, from Kuala Nerang, Terengganu, the terminal’s well-equipped facilities and strategic location — serving as a gateway to the capital from the east coast — make travel more efficient and time-saving.

Additionally, for her, the terminal’s proximity is a major advantage, as she frequently travels to her sibling’s house in Melawati, which is just five kilometres from TBG.

“The facilities here are excellent, and its strategic location near the LRT station makes commuting easier. My younger sibling’s house is close to Melawati, whereas TBS (Terminal Bersepadu Selatan) is much farther and often congested,” she told Bernama, today.

TBG, strategically located along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) near the Gombak Toll Plaza and Gombak LRT Station, serves as the primary transportation hub for trips to the East Coast, covering Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan.

Previous media reports quoted Terminal Bersepadu Gombak Sdn Bhd (TEGAS) founder and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Mohd Nadzlim Mohd Noor, as saying that TBG’s full operation would help ease congestion at TBS, which also caters to east coast-bound bus services.

Designed as a seamless integration of a transportation hub and a shopping mall, TBG features well-organised infrastructure, including 1,200 parking spaces and over 100 retail outlets, many of which have already begun operations.

Another passenger, Zakaria Yusof, 40, described TBG’s facilities as comparable to an airport terminal, with a fully air-conditioned environment, ample seating in the waiting area, and numerous e-ticket counters, offering passengers a smooth and comfortable travel experience.

“This terminal is not only spacious and comfortable but also highly efficient. From purchasing a ticket to boarding the bus, the entire process is seamless,” he said.

The terminal is spacious and comfortable. — Bernama pic

However, a terminal worker, who wished to be known only as Affan, expressed hope that greater publicity and awareness efforts would be made to inform the public about TBG, encouraging more people to utilise its services.

Meanwhile, Effiza Herman, 35, who was waiting for a bus to Kuala Terengganu, hoped that more bus operators would begin servicing the terminal, reducing the need for passengers to travel to TBS or Greenwood to board buses to the east coast.

“I’m satisfied with the facilities here, but the number of bus options is still limited. If more operators start running routes from this terminal, I believe more passengers will choose to depart from here, especially with Raya approaching,” she said. — Bernama