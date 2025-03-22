KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Let parties who are directly involved with the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple land resolve the matter amicably, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said only the three parties — the owner of the temple land, Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple committee and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) — should be involved with discussions, while other parties should stay out of the matter.

“They — landowner and temple committee — want to resolve (the matter) amicably, and DBKL is facilitating.

“Three parties are enough, others don’t need to interfere,” Fahmi told reporters when met at a breaking fast event with Lembah Pantai constituents here.

Fahmi who is also Lembah Pantai MP further explained that when the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 was gazetted, this is where the land use and ownership of the land was locked.

“So let the landowner resolve it amicably,” he said.

The DBKL has since clarified that the said relocation plan is due to a proposal by landowner Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd to build a mosque on its land.

The company has since said it has agreed to bear the costs of its relocation and confirmed ongoing discussions with the temple committee for over a decade regarding the move.

Explaining the chronology of the event, Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) who is representing the temple, had in a press conference last week said the temple had only been informed they were residing on privately-owned land in 2016 after the land was sold to a developer two years earlier.

According to LFL, the temple along with the original temple artifacts and relics had moved to its current site after being ordered by DBKL to do so back in 2008.

The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple is a pre-independence Hindu temple, located along Jalan Munshi Abdullah near Masjid India.