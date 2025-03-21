PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — The federal government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), has channelled RM50.61 million in funds to assist flood victims in Johor, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the funds include RM50 million for Compassionate Cash Aid (BWI), RM500,000 for Disaster Operations Management, and RM114,609 for the maintenance of temporary relief centres.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the residents affected by the floods in Johor Bahru, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Pontian, and Kulai districts.

“I hope all flood victims will continue to be strong and patient, especially those preparing for Aidilfitri,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman said in a statement today.

NADMA Disaster Control Centre reported that as of noon today, the number of flood victims evacuated to relief centres in Johor has surged to 10,851 from only 753 yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) had mobilised its assets to ensure that search and rescue operations for victims could be carried out as efficiently as possible.

“A total of 8,289 personnel, with 206 boats, 157 SUVs/vans, 91 lorries, 15 ambulances, two aircraft and a drone have been mobilised or placed on standby for the flood operations in Johor.

“NADMA has also issued Disaster Operations Preparedness Notices on March 18, 19, and 21 to the State and District Disaster Management Committees following continuous rain warnings from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia).

“These notices aim to enhance preparedness in dealing with potential disasters in high-risk areas,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the country is expected to enter the monsoon transition phase, during which conditions may encourage the formation of thunderclouds, potentially leading to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in short periods.

“What concerns us is that this phenomenon could cause flash floods and damage to fragile structures,” he remarked.

The deputy prime minister also expressed his gratitude to all parties and the local community who worked tirelessly to help the flood victims and provided assistance and contributions in various forms to ease the burden of the victims.

“This also includes non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under RakanNADMA such as the Pertubuhan Ihsan Johor and Southern Volunteers who have mobilised 200 volunteers who are focusing on immediate food aid and other assistance totalling RM175,000,” he said.

To reduce the risk of loss of life due to this weather phenomenon, Ahmad Zahid said he had instructed all authorities including district offices and response agencies to closely monitor high-risk areas.

“I would also like to advise the public to remain vigilant and stay alert to the current weather changes before planning any activities, especially with the upcoming festive season,” he added. — Bernama